Dr. Jay Flottmann | Medical Freedom Day July 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/6Dr. Jay Flottmann | Medical Freedom Day July 2026Dr. Simone GoldNov 15, 20266ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDr. Lynn Fynn at the AFLDS Freedom Summit | Analyzing Vaccines for Endemic InfectionNov 13 • Dr. Simone GoldWhat’s Really Making America Sick? with Dr. Richard AmerlingNov 8 • Dr. Simone GoldGoldCare Celebrates the Revolution with Dr. Robert MaloneNov 1 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'We Need 2026 Nuremburg Trials' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 30 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Presbyterian Church USA is Heretical' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 23 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Dangerous Experiment On American Mothers' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 16 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The Child Medical Mutilation Crisis' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 9 • Dr. Simone Gold