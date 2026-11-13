Dr. Lynn Fynn at the AFLDS Freedom Summit | Analyzing Vaccines for Endemic Infection

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/5Dr. Lynn Fynn at the AFLDS Freedom Summit | Analyzing Vaccines for Endemic InfectionDr. Simone GoldNov 13, 20265ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsWhat’s Really Making America Sick? with Dr. Richard AmerlingNov 8 • Dr. Simone GoldGoldCare Celebrates the Revolution with Dr. Robert MaloneNov 1 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'We Need 2026 Nuremburg Trials' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 30 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Presbyterian Church USA is Heretical' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 23 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Dangerous Experiment On American Mothers' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 16 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The Child Medical Mutilation Crisis' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 9 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Vaccine Executive Order' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 3 • Dr. Simone Gold