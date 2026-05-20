International health officials are scrambling to develop a vaccine after an Ebola outbreak erupted in Central Africa, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency on Sunday.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has hit Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 600 suspected cases and 134 deaths reported as of May 20. Among those infected is American missionary Peter Stafford, who contracted the virus while working in the DRC.

The Bundibugyo strain carries a mortality rate of 25–50%, and there is currently no licensed vaccine for it.

That may be about to change, and faster than you might expect.

In January, a research group at Oxford University quietly received a grant worth up to $26.7 million from the European Union and the Bill Gates-backed nonprofit Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) — specifically to develop vaccines against the Bundibugyo virus and related filoviruses. Oxford has since partnered with Moderna on an mRNA vaccine and with the Serum Institute of India on a second candidate.

Now, with the outbreak dominating global headlines, that project has moved from a low-profile research initiative to a high-priority mission almost overnight.

WHO vaccine official Vasee Moorthy confirmed Tuesday that there are two candidates now under consideration. The first is Merck’s existing Ebola vaccine, Ervebo, which was designed for a different Ebola strain entirely — the Zaire species — but which may offer some partial protection against Bundibugyo. Adapting it properly, however, could take six to nine months.

The second option is the Oxford shot. Moorthy acknowledged it has not yet been tested on animals — a step that is typically considered the bare minimum before any vaccine enters human trials. And yet, he suggested it could somehow be ready in just two to three months.

That timeline has raised questions. A vaccine with no animal data, backed by a grant that landed four months before the very outbreak it targets, being rushed to human trials faster than a thoroughly tested alternative? Officials have offered no public explanation for how that timeline is achievable, though Moorthy acknowledged the “uncertainty.”

The CDC and Department of Homeland Security have already moved aggressively on the domestic front, suspending entry to the United States for 30 days for any traveler who has visited Uganda, the DRC, or South Sudan in the past 21 days.

For now, the outbreak remains far smaller than the catastrophic 2014–2016 West Africa outbreak, which infected nearly 28,600 people and killed over 11,300.