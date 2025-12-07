The European Union on Friday hit Elon Musk’s X platform with a $140 million fine for violating its sweeping Digital Services Act, a law designed to censor what the EU considers “false” information online.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, said X misled users, failed to meet advertising transparency rules, and denied researchers access to platform data. Its main complaint: X allows users to gain “verified” status without meaningful checks, making it difficult for people to know which accounts and content are authentic.

Musk defended the system on X, saying his goal was to “democratize verification, rather than have it be controlled by a group of biased elites!”

The fine drew strong criticism from U.S. officials. Vice President JD Vance called the EU action an attack on free speech, tweeting that the bloc “should be supporting free speech, not attacking American companies over garbage.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the $140 million penalty went beyond X. “It’s an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments,” he said. “The days of censoring Americans online are over.”

The Federal Communications Commission also weighed in, with FCC Chair Brendan Carr accusing Europe of “taxing Americans.”

A Test for Global Censorship?

Some critics warn the EU fine could be the start of a global censorship regime. Journalist Michael Shellenberger reported that Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center hosted a private meeting in September with officials from Europe, the U.K., Brazil, California, and Australia to discuss coordinated censorship enforcement.

If such coordination spreads, content removed under one country’s rules—like the EU’s digital safety directives—could vanish worldwide. Companies may comply to avoid fines and suppress content globally. That could mean an American meme deleted for violating U.K. hate-speech codes, or investigative reporting on elections or foreign corruption disappearing from search results.

The European Democracy Shield

Last month, the Commission unveiled the European Democracy Shield, a plan it says will “protect democracy” from foreign interference and online “disinformation.” Critics argue it grants the EU unprecedented censorship powers.

The plan calls for social media platforms to demonetize “disinformation,” empower “fact-checkers,” and create “disinformation task forces.” The Commission also pointed to ongoing legal proceedings against TikTok, accusing the platform of posing “election risks,” and hinted at a forthcoming investigation into Telegram, citing its alleged role in “facilitating criminal activities and foreign interference.”

Beyond enforcement, the Democracy Shield includes “media literacy” programs to help citizens, especially students, spot “disinformation”—but critics warn these programs promote government-approved narratives. Former State Department official Mike Benz called the effort “essentially regime media installation.” The EU also plans to train journalists to follow its guidelines for reporting.

The Democracy Shield doesn’t stop at EU borders. The policy emphasizes applying the plan in Eastern and Southern neighboring countries, the Western Balkans, and Sub-Saharan Africa, while also coordinating with international bodies like the G7, NATO, the OECD, and the United Nations.

With this move, the EU is signaling a new era of digital censorship—and American companies like X could find themselves on the front lines of a global war over online free speech.