The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent Robertson's avatar
Kent Robertson
Dec 7

The western world has completely derailed. They are paying the price for electing globalist candidates whose goal is to own and control everything.

Can the US withstand this attack on freedom and democratic principles? Only if our citizens rise up NOW.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dennis Dehne's avatar
Dennis Dehne
Dec 7

This is nothing more than a mob-style "Shakedown."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture