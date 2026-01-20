A new European-backed social media platform called “W” debuted Tuesday at the World Economic Forum’s 2026 summit in Davos, billing itself as an alternative to Elon Musk’s X while prompting a wave of “1984” comparisons across social media.

W, whose tagline is “Trust Your Feed,” is supported by an advisory board that includes former ministers and business representatives, primarily from Sweden. Its creators say the social network is designed to reduce manipulation, eliminate bots, and prioritize verified users.

The platform was introduced to Davos attendees with a cinematic video that opened in the style of a Star Wars crawl, with text drifting into space.

“Something is broken,” the video read. “We no longer trust what we see online. Our feeds are not built for people, but for power, feeds, and manipulation. Children grow up in noise. Foreign interests shape what we see. We are tracked, profiled, and manipulated by algorithms and AI. Authenticity is fading. Yet, we all want the same thing: real people, real conversations.

“That’s why we’re building W. A social network where people come before algorithms, and where free speech and privacy are real, not slogans.”

The video concluded with a final message: “Hosted in Europe. Protected by European laws. Not just another platform.”

The fact that W will operate under European laws, however, is precisely what worries observers. Social media platforms in the EU are regulated by the Digital Services Act (DSA), which the European Commission began enforcing in 2022. The law requires companies to censor content deemed “harmful” or “misinformation” by EU regulators and allows for significant financial penalties.

In December, X was fined $140 million under the DSA for multiple violations. Regulators cited several issues, including the platform’s decision to allow users to verify their accounts without what the EU considered sufficiently rigorous identity checks.

W has indicated it will take a more restrictive approach to verification. The company says users will be required to confirm their identities using government-issued identification and photo checks, a policy it claims will eliminate bot accounts. User data will be stored on servers that comply with EU regulations.

Anna Zeiter, the CEO of W, told Bilanz.ch that the platform’s name reflects a collective focus.

“W stands for ‘We,’” Zeiter said. She added that the first “V” represented by W stands for “Values,” and the second for “Verified.”

“The fact that W comes before X in the alphabet is certainly also a welcome coincidence,” she said.

The launch of W comes as the European Union is stepping up its regulation of online platforms. In November, the European Commission announced the European Democracy Shield, a new policy framework the Commission says is designed to “protect democracy” from foreign interference and online “disinformation.”

Under the plan, social media platforms would be required to demonetize content labeled as “disinformation,” expand the use of fact-checkers, and participate in newly created disinformation task forces. The Commission has also pointed to ongoing legal proceedings against TikTok, citing alleged “election risks,” and has indicated that Telegram could face scrutiny over claims that it facilitates criminal activity and foreign interference.

The Democracy Shield goes beyond enforcement. It also includes media literacy programs intended to help citizens—particularly students—identify what the EU defines as “disinformation,” along with training initiatives for journalists. Critics of the initiative argue that these programs promote government-approved narratives. Former State Department official Mike Benz has described such efforts as “essentially regime media installation.”

The policy is not limited to the EU. The Commission has said it plans to apply the framework in Eastern and Southern neighboring countries, the Western Balkans, and Sub-Saharan Africa, while coordinating with international organizations including the G7, NATO, the OECD, and the United Nations.

In October, journalist Michael Shellenberger reported that Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center hosted a private meeting in September involving officials from the EU, the United Kingdom, Brazil, California, and Australia to discuss coordinated approaches to content moderation and enforcement.

Some observers have warned that this type of coordination could lead to content removed under one country’s regulations being restricted globally if companies opt for broad compliance to avoid penalties. In that scenario, material ranging from political commentary to investigative reporting could be affected across borders, depending on national rules.