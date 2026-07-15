The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
1h

Such a waste of time. If he's lied multiple times under oath, he will obviously just lie again. He's like 90 years old! Why not just press charges, arrest him, and let him then defend his innocence. THIS is how the system works! Whats with the BS little questions in front of congress??

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Burbank's avatar
Burbank
1h

Don't get your hopes up. Go to YT. Look for vids using 'Kennedy DESTROYS'..or Hawley...or Chip Roy...and you'll get a slew of vids where they talk tough in hearings but...at the end of it all, no one paid for their crimes. All sound and fury, signifying nothing. Most of the current crop of congressional GOPers need to be replaced with actual Conservatives in 2026 & 2028.

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