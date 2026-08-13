We have the Angel of Death’s text messages.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) says his office is reviewing 34,000 text messages and 522 voicemails from Anthony Fauci’s phone. The first batch, released Monday, covers four pages.

It was a single exchange that occurred in January 2021. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy asked Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky a straightforward question: Did the health agencies have data on the safety of the COVID vaccine at different stages of pregnancy?