Fauci: The Man Behind America’s Empty Cribs
He knew the shots could cause miscarriages. He pushed them on pregnant women anyway.
We have the Angel of Death’s text messages.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) says his office is reviewing 34,000 text messages and 522 voicemails from Anthony Fauci’s phone. The first batch, released Monday, covers four pages.
It was a single exchange that occurred in January 2021. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy asked Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky a straightforward question: Did the health agencies have data on the safety of the COVID vaccine at different stages of pregnancy?