Fine Point with Chanel Rion Featuring Dr. Simone Gold - "COVID Vax Linked to Myocarditis in Kids"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript117Fine Point with Chanel Rion Featuring Dr. Simone Gold - "COVID Vax Linked to Myocarditis in Kids"Dr. Simone GoldMar 29, 2026117ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'HHS Review of Medical Mutilation' with Dr. Peterson PierreMar 28 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Germany is the Reason for the Nuremburg Code' with Dr. Peterson PierreMar 21 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Autism and Vaccines' with Dr. Peterson PierreMar 14 • Dr. Simone GoldChurch and State with Dr. Simone Gold 'I Do Not Consent'Mar 8 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Child Deaths Linked to COVID Shots' with Dr. Peterson PierreMar 7 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Depo-Provera Can Cause Brain Tumors?' with Dr. Peterson PierreFeb 28 • Dr. Simone GoldLance Wallnau Health & Wellness Summit featuring Dr. Simone GoldFeb 22 • Dr. Simone Gold