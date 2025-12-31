In 2021, Dr. Richard Eggleston—a retired ophthalmologist in Washington state—did something that used to be unremarkable in America. He wrote an editorial.

The piece was titled “When it comes to COVID-19, dare to be a free thinker.” In it, Dr. Eggleston said what he believed to be true as a physician: that the COVID shots were experimental and carried serious risks, and that ivermectin—backed by decades of safety data and even a Nobel Prize—was a safe and effective early treatment option.

For that, the Washington Medical Commission placed him under investigation. Not because a patient was harmed. Not because of fraud or negligence. But because Dr. Eggleston wrote something the state didn’t like.

The Commission eventually charged him with professional misconduct. That prosecution is still ongoing. And as a result, Dr. Eggleston has stopped publicly expressing his medical opinions altogether.