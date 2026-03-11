The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

Robert E. Henry
This is the stuff of REVOLUTION against a real tyrant octopus glutton preying on mankind with its multiple power center tentacles.

Thank you and God bless you for NOT acquiesing to this demon, but continuing to sound the alarm to a complacent people who "leave things to the Expert Class" to provide our "security." You were one of the FIRST voices testifying to the BETRAYAL of patients by the Hospital stakeholder group that had been monetized and corrupted! You face the great evil of sloth in mankind, the temptation to just roll over and take a long nap while the enemy is inside the gates!

Bravo for your sacrifice and love of people. You are an example of everyday heroism (which means, "Everybody join in!!!"). I HAVE TEXTED THIS TO LOTS OF PEOPLE, SOME OF THEM IN GRUMPY DENIAL ... because eventually even they will not be able to overlook the massive, intentional CARNAGE inflicted on the human race by these devils.

I shall quit now before I say what I REALLY mean!!! Such super creeps in leadership positions .... That Hideous Strength

ElleSD
Sharing this here for your readers to see and share:

Detection of spike protein in term placentas of COVID-19 vaccinated and/or SARS-CoV-2 infected women. New paper demonstrates possible transplacental transfer or cellular uptake

by Jessica Rose

https://jessicar.substack.com/p/detection-of-spike-protein-in-term

