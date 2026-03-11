In one of my recent op-eds, a follower commented that I am the “Muhammad Ali of healthcare.”

It was flattering, way too generous, and made me laugh out loud.

I’ve spent my life practicing law and medicine, not throwing punches in a boxing ring. Comparing me to one of the greatest athletes who ever lived feels a bit like comparing a neighborhood jogger to an Olympic sprinter.

But the comment stayed with me. Because before he became “The Greatest of All Time,” Muhammad Ali was one of the most hated men in America.