On Easter Sunday 2020, congregants arrived at Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview, Kentucky, for the service. Many, including the pastor, Rev. Jack Roberts, arrived with their license plates covered. Police had warned that anyone who attended would have their plates recorded and be forced into 14-day quarantines. The state followed through. Where plates were covered, troopers recorded VINs instead. Every worshipper received a letter ordering them into two weeks of isolation.