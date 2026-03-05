From Tehran to Grand Rapids: The Real Meaning of the Second Amendment
A Michigan mayor wants to shame Americans who own guns. What would the Iranian people say about that?
If trampling the Bill of Rights were an Olympic sport, Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand would win the gold.
At a community forum last week, LaGrand argued that gun owners should be shamed.
“Nobody gardens with a gun, right? Nobody changes their tire with a gun. What they’re for is killing human beings and so it’s really hard. I think as a community we have to start having some shaming around gun possession,” LaGrand said. “I think if you’ve got a gun, you should be ashamed of yourself. I really do.”
He went further, comparing gun ownership to smoking.