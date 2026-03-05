If trampling the Bill of Rights were an Olympic sport, Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand would win the gold.

At a community forum last week, LaGrand argued that gun owners should be shamed.

“Nobody gardens with a gun, right? Nobody changes their tire with a gun. What they’re for is killing human beings and so it’s really hard. I think as a community we have to start having some shaming around gun possession,” LaGrand said. “I think if you’ve got a gun, you should be ashamed of yourself. I really do.”

He went further, comparing gun ownership to smoking.