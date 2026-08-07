The Federal Trade Commission is coming after woke AI.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson issued a proposed policy statement on July 1, inviting businesses and everyday users to weigh in on their experiences with what the FTC calls “the suppression of accuracy” — cases where AI systems have been engineered, in the commission’s words, toward “ideological ends.”

The public comment period closed July 31.

How This Fits Trump’s AI Agenda

The proposal follows a December executive order from President Trump and fits into the administration’s larger push for one national AI policy instead of fifty different state rulebooks.

The FTC’s argument is simple: Americans expect an AI tool to give them a straight answer. If a company is secretly steering that answer toward some other goal without telling the user, that’s fraud.

Under Section 5 of the FTC Act, a company can’t advertise one thing and deliver another. And AI companies, the FTC notes, have spent years marketing their products as objective problem-solvers you can trust. If the answer you get back has been quietly massaged to hit a diversity target or protect a political viewpoint, you’re not getting what you paid for.

The Colorado Example

The FTC calls out Colorado’s Artificial Intelligence Act by name. Both the original law and its revised version, the commission argues, push AI developers to prioritize “avoiding discriminatory outcomes” over giving users the most accurate answer available. Translation: the law can nudge a company into shading its output to hit a fairness metric instead of a truth metric. If that swap happens in the dark, consumers are being misled.

Real-World Examples

In 2023, a user asked ChatGPT to write a positive poem about Donald Trump. The bot refused, saying it wasn’t programmed to produce content that was “partisan, biased or political” in nature. Minutes later, the same user asked for a positive poem about Joe Biden — and ChatGPT delivered several stanzas without hesitation, describing him as a “leader with a heart so true.”

Independent researchers have since run the numbers and found the same bias baked into the model’s defaults: multiple studies using the Political Compass Test found ChatGPT’s baseline answers favor a Leftist worldview than the general public’s, and a 2024 analysis of the EU elections found ChatGPT consistently rated Left-leaning parties more favorably than Right-leaning ones. One academic paper went further, documenting that GPT-4 refused far more image requests from a Right-leaning perspective than a Leftist one.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously acknowledged ChatGPT’s bias, which has resulted in the chatbot asserting falsehoods to promote the Left’s agenda. In 2023, for example, ChatGPT generated a fake citation to push gender ideology. It has been known to praise Antifa while demonizing those who refused the COVID-19 vaccines.

In February 2024, Google’s Gemini image generator was caught rewriting history in real time. When asked to generate images of the Founding Fathers, it depicted them as Black men. When asked for the Pope, Gemini produced a Southeast Asian woman in papal attire, despite all 266 popes in history having been White men.

Google admitted it wasn’t a total glitch. CEO Sundar Pichai told Bloomberg the company had “overapplied” its diversity settings, including in cases where they should never have applied — “that was the bug,” he said. The tool was doing exactly what it had quietly been told to do, just not what users asked for.

What Companies Can Still Do

The FTC isn’t banning companies from adjusting AI outputs. What it’s demanding is honesty about it. Any modification has to come with a disclosure that’s clear, obvious, and impossible to miss, not language buried on page 40 of a terms-of-service agreement nobody reads. A disclaimer nobody sees, the FTC says, doesn’t change what a reasonable consumer expects, which means it doesn’t get a company off the hook under Section 5.

A First Amendment Fight Is Already Brewing

Not everyone who submitted a comment agrees the proposal is even legal. Some organizations argue the policy statement crosses a constitutional line, that requiring AI companies to disclose or avoid ideological tuning amounts to the government dictating speech. Others reject that framing entirely.

America First Legal, a nonprofit civil liberties group, filed a public comment backing the FTC’s proposal in full. AFL’s filing argues the policy statement simply holds companies to their own claims: if a company advertises its AI as “accurate” or “unbiased” while building it with woke bias, that’s the kind of false advertising Section 5 was written to stop.

Far from threatening free speech, AFL argues, the policy statement protects it. The group’s comment lays out four main points: the rule shields consumers from being sold “objective” AI that’s actually been tuned toward one political viewpoint; it recognizes that politically slanted AI limits people’s access to accurate information; it protects speech by pushing companies toward presenting information straight rather than favoring one side; and it gives the FTC a real mechanism to hold companies accountable when they misrepresent how neutral or accurate their products actually are.