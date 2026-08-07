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DaughteroftheKing's avatar
DaughteroftheKing
1d

Dr. Peter McCullough recommends AlterAI (alter.systems) as a reliable AI source.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1d

AI is only as good, as the information it has received...and when commercial interests provide it with data there is a good chance of fraud. I have been into health research for over 60 years...and have found answers to every health problem I faced. However, there is no money attached to the answers I've found, so they would be of little interest to money promoters.

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