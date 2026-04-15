Gavin Newsom’s Angel of Death Is at America’s Door
An estimated 12,425 Americans have died through MAID. Here's what's really fueling this dark practice.
Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom told Anderson Cooper about his mother’s death through physician-assisted suicide. It was illegal at the time, and the doctor who administered the lethal drugs did so in violation of the law and the standard of care. Newsom didn’t criticize the doctor. He praised him, calling him an “angel” and commending him for risking his license to end his mother’s life.