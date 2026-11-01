GoldCare Celebrates the Revolution with Dr. Robert Malone

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/912GoldCare Celebrates the Revolution with Dr. Robert MaloneDr. Simone GoldNov 01, 2026912ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'We Need 2026 Nuremburg Trials' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 30 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Presbyterian Church USA is Heretical' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 23 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Dangerous Experiment On American Mothers' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 16 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The Child Medical Mutilation Crisis' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 9 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Vaccine Executive Order' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 3 • Dr. Simone GoldDr. Gold Explains the Kaiser Complaint AFLDS Filed.Sep 28 • Dr. Simone GoldAsk Dr. Drew with Dr. Simone Gold - Health Insurance is a Racket!Sep 27 • Dr. Simone Gold