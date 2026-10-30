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Michael's avatar
Michael
28m

I do creatine and cacao in a coffee concoction with butter,virgin olive oil, local honey, and cinnamon with some DMSO in bottled water every day. Had to omit heavy cream and avoiding all sugar would be ideal but not likely.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1h

Dairy is something, which I have totally learned to avoid. It triggered off the growth of a tumor in 1976, when I went to a nutritional doctor and he told me to have a lot of dairy, because i was expecting to nurse a new baby. I didn't use my head to think...Do cows nurse on other cows to produce milk for their calves. No! They simply graze and drink water. There is a limit to the amount of protein the human body can handle. Adding dairy to the menu increases the amount of protein humans need. I said a prayer, when two doctors advised me to surgically remove the rapidly growing tumor or they would not give me any guarantee to live, if I didn't do it. A book came into my hands by Dr. Norman Walker on raw fruit and vegetables. I stopped the dairy and went raw fruit and vegetables; and the tumor disappeared in less than three months. i learned, if you don't provide a tumor FUEL it won't grow. Twelve years later,I developed another ugly bulbous growth with spikes coming out of it above my right breast. This time I looked in my pantry for an answer. It was the honey, I was using in my many daily cups of herb teas. The tumor disappeared in the same time frame, when I stopped the honey. Excess amount of carbs was the FUEL to feed the growth of the tumor. The Law of Cause and Effect. In order to avoid getting another tumor, i avoid eating too much protein or fat...I count protein and fat grams, not calories. No more problems with tumors, since 1988! For 65 years I have been into health and nutrition research; still into learning every day. My free once-a-week newsletter Journey to Health barbaracharis.substack.com is holistic. It covers body, mind and spiritual topics.

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