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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
2h

There is big problem in this country with the information, which is being dispensed by those who do food research. The Food Industry is behind most of the information, in order to promote its. products. .Where can doctors go to find honest research about food, if they wanted to do studies? The wrong foods silently destroy the internal organs. I have been into health and nutrition research for 65 years...and did nutritional consultations for 30 years. I found that the simple truth worked. People had results, when they ate the foods that were perfect for their bodies. I am 92 and feel better than I felt in my thirties...with more energy. I was fat and lethargic 60 years ago on the Standard American Diet (SAD). Today I am 105 solid pounds and I can go out and do more than 10,000 steps - 5 mile- in 100 minutes. Real health begins with what people put into their mouths. Hippocrates, the father of Medicine was right. "Let Food be Your Medicine; and Medicine be Your Food.

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