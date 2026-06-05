The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Domec's avatar
Judy Domec
7h

What could possibly go wrong?

Reply
Share
Haze1's avatar
Haze1
7h

So the claim is this chemical stops reproduction in mosquitoes only?

Ah. In this era of desired depopulation of the human beings on earth, we are expected to believe this claim?

Just no. Absolute no.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture