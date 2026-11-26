Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/4Happy Thanksgiving 2026 from AFLDSDr. Simone GoldNov 26, 20264ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsBlessed 2 Teach with Dr. Simone Gold - The Infrastructure of TyrannyNov 20 • Dr. Simone GoldDr. Jay Flottmann | Medical Freedom Day July 2026Nov 15 • Dr. Simone GoldDr. Lynn Fynn at the AFLDS Freedom Summit | Analyzing Vaccines for Endemic InfectionNov 13 • Dr. Simone GoldWhat’s Really Making America Sick? with Dr. Richard AmerlingNov 8 • Dr. Simone GoldGoldCare Celebrates the Revolution with Dr. Robert MaloneNov 1 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'We Need 2026 Nuremburg Trials' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 30 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Presbyterian Church USA is Heretical' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 23 • Dr. Simone Gold