Hawaii has quietly surrendered in its legal battle to police political satire online, agreeing to pay more than $118,000 in attorneys’ fees after a federal court ruled the state’s censorship law unconstitutional. Officials chose not to fight the decision.

The settlement, reached on May 19, brings a definitive close to The Babylon Bee v. Lopez, a case that pitted one of the internet’s most popular satirical outlets against a state government that had attempted to regulate mockery of political candidates.

A Law That Criminalized the Punchline

In July 2024, Hawaii Governor Josh Green signed S2687 into law. The legislation banned the distribution of “materially deceptive media” — a phrase broad enough to cover political memes, parody accounts, and satirical posts — if such content could harm a candidate’s reputation or “change voting behavior.”

Although the stated purpose of the law was to protect elections against AI-generated deepfakes, satirists like The Babylon Bee would have been required to post mandatory disclaimers designed to neutralize the satirical message.

Otherwise, those caught posting such content faced a gauntlet of penalties: steep fines, civil lawsuits, and even jail time. A well-crafted political cartoon or a jokey meme could land an ordinary citizen behind bars.

The Lawsuit

In June 2025, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) attorneys filed suit on behalf of The Babylon Bee and Dawn O’Brien, a Hawaii resident and private citizen who simply wanted to share political content online without fear of prosecution. They argued that the law was a blatant violation of the First Amendment.

A federal district court agreed. In January 2026, the court ruled the law unconstitutional. This month, Hawaii officials declined to appeal. Instead, they agreed to settle — and to write a six-figure check to cover the plaintiffs’ legal costs.

Perhaps they hesitated because precedent suggested their chances of success were slim. Last year, The Babylon Bee, together with the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), won a similar case against California, where a court permanently blocked enforcement of a comparable censorship law.

The back-to-back defeats for these state laws suggest that legislatures crafting “misinformation” regulations aimed at political speech face an increasingly steep constitutional climb — one that, so far, they have not been able to summit.

For now, at least in Hawaii, the memes are free.

“For centuries, humor and satire have served as an important vehicle to deliver truth with a smile,” said ADF Legal Counsel Mathew Hoffmann. “Hawaii’s war against political memes and satire has come to an end, thankfully. The First Amendment doesn’t allow any state to choose what political speech is acceptable and censor speech in the name of ‘misinformation.’”

For O’Brien, the everyday Hawaii resident who became an unlikely free speech plaintiff, the resolution was deeply personal. “We the people have prevailed,” she said.