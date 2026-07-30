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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5h

Absolutely disgusting that someone like Fauci waas elevated to such a high position permitting him to take advantage of the American people. He is totally responsible for all the millions of injuries and deaths, because of his support of Wuhan's Gain-of Function nefarious research and his own ready and waiting health destroying patented vaccines

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Robert Borton's avatar
Robert Borton
3h

Fauci proclaims he never ordered lockdowns, but in his diary entries, he praises himself for convincing agencies to lockdown. Fauci is correct only that he did not speak directly to every person to be locked down, but his coercive comments to agencies persuaded them to lockdown. This is similar to the 8,500 service personnel who were fired for not taking the COVID shot. Biden did not speak directly to each person firing them, but his words to the heads of each military branch were instructed to fire them. The military finally accepted defeat and made a lame apology for wrongful discharges and said those who were discharged could come back into the service. The lamestream Google AI, even today, claims that Fauci had nothing to do with lockdowns.

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