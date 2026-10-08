Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly planning a broad federal effort to look into vaccine injuries.

According to The New York Times, the centerpiece would be a new research clinic at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Doctors would also get a new billing code to be reimbursed for reporting serious vaccine side effects.

Kennedy described the plans earlier this week during an unannounced visit to the NIH campus in Bethesda, Maryland. During his first trip there as secretary, he and other top health officials met with vaccine victims.

What the NIH has already said

The agency pointed to the effort in two notices posted on its website in June. They say HHS and the NIH will study vaccine injuries with better data collection and analysis, including a new program at the NIH Clinical Center that could expand to centers nationwide. One notice also calls for large studies of how vaccines affect long-term health, good and bad, across a lifetime.

Officials at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences have also proposed a broad study of environmental chemical exposures, including aluminum compounds found at home, at work and in medical settings. One person familiar with the work said vaccine research could be part of it. The proposal doesn’t mention vaccines.

Candidates want to go further

Kennedy’s push comes one month before the midterms, as a growing number of candidates are calling to pull COVID-19 shots off the market entirely.

Americans for Health Freedom (AHF) hosts a pledge on its website and invites candidates, elected officials and physicians to sign. As of Oct. 1, its list showed 170 candidates, 169 elected officials and 129 physicians and scientists. On Tuesday, AHF founder Dr. Mary Talley Bowden posted on X that 178 candidates in midterm races had now signed.

The pledge is one sentence: “I pledge to call for the COVID shots to be pulled off the market.” The text above it reads: “The COVID shots are not safe and not effective. We ask the people we elect to represent and protect us to take a stand and call for these dangerous modified mRNA products to be pulled off the market.”

AHF publishes every signer’s name so constituents and reporters can verify the commitment.

The pledge also includes a 12-point “Physician’s Declaration,” signed by an international alliance of more than 17,000 physicians and medical scientists. Its first point calls for all COVID-19 and other modified mRNA shots to be discontinued and removed from the pediatric vaccine schedule.

AHF has also been pushing the White House. On Sept. 18, it issued an open letter to Trump and Kennedy calling for the mRNA platform to be removed from American medicine. The letter has 1,103 signatories and is still collecting more.

It says the signers object to policies under Kennedy’s oversight related to mRNA, and warns that if the administration doesn’t act, the MAHA and health freedom movements will withdraw their support.