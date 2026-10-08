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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Oct 8

The whole Vaccine Industry is based on erroneous conclusions about how the human body works. It failed to take into consideration that humans were designed with an Immune System. The natural Immune System worked for thousands of years, before the Vaccine Industry existed. It was nourished by the natural food humans consumed. How would lab-created non-nutritive substances enhance its ability to work.? The Vaccine Industry needs to be seriously investigated!

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