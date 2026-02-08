The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is zeroing in on one of the country’s most prestigious medical institutions: Johns Hopkins.

Last week, HHS confirmed it has opened an investigation into Johns Hopkins Medicine for administering puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors—interventions that cause permanent, life-altering harm. The referral was made to the HHS Office of Inspector General, the agency tasked with probing serious failures to meet federal healthcare standards.

The move follows an executive order President Trump signed during his first week back in office in January 2025, cutting off federal funding to institutions that provide these interventions to children. Since then, dozens of hospitals and health systems across the country have announced they are shutting down their pediatric gender programs.

Johns Hopkins is not one of them.

HHS General Counsel Mike Stuart said the referral was prompted by concerns that Johns Hopkins and its affiliated clinics—including the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender and Gender Expansive Health and the Emerge Gender and Sexuality Clinic—have failed to meet recognized standards of care.

“Over recent weeks, more than 30 hospitals and hospital systems, including some of the largest in the nation, have announced they are no longer performing sex-mutilating and sex-rejecting procedures for minors,” Stuart said. “Those hospital systems are to be commended for making the right decision after making irreversible terrible decisions that harmed and permanently damaged children.”

Others, he said, are continuing anyway.

“Sadly, other hospitals and hospital systems are continuing to perform heinous and horrific acts of intentional permanent harm to minors—including, allegedly, Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System,” Stuart added. “We will not stop until every single child is protected.”

In response, a Johns Hopkins spokesperson said the hospital does not perform sex-change surgeries on minors. But that statement sidesteps the central issue. According to Johns Hopkins’ own website, its Emerge Gender Diversity Clinic for Children, Adolescents, and Young Adults prescribes puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors—drugs that cause permanent sterilization, sexual dysfunction, and other major harms.

The hospital describes this approach as “affirming care” and says it follows standards set by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, or WPATH. As Breitbart notes, WPATH is an activist organization whose guidelines were heavily shaped during the Biden administration and have come under increasing scrutiny. In one leaked internal WPATH meeting, an endocrinologist acknowledged that discussing long-term infertility with a 14-year-old patient is like “talking to a blank wall”—a blunt admission that minors are not capable of understanding, much less consenting to, the lifelong consequences of these interventions.

That lack of informed consent has become a central concern for medical freedom advocates. Dr. Simone Gold, founder and president of America’s Frontline Doctors, has been especially outspoken on the issue. AFLDS’s documentary What Is a Doctor helped bring national attention to the medical mutilation of children.

Meanwhile, federal regulators appear to be hardening their stance. In December, the HHS announced it is considering new regulations that would bar hospitals from providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgeries to minors as a condition of participating in Medicare and Medicaid—a change that would carry enormous financial consequences for noncompliant systems.

Stuart’s announcement also coincided with a notable shift within the medical establishment itself. On the same day, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons acknowledged there is “insufficient” evidence to justify these interventions in minors. The group said its conclusion was informed in part by a November HHS report finding no solid scientific support for pediatric use of puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones.

It was the first time a major U.S. medical organization publicly broke ranks and admitted that the evidence for medical mutilation simply isn’t there.