On March 27, 2018, 18.2 million Americans tuned in to watch the reboot of “Roseanne,” the biggest comedy broadcast on American television in nearly four years. It even topped the 16.6 million viewers who watched the original series finale back in 1997.

Two months later, Roseanne Barr posted a tweet calling Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Obama, the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” ABC canceled the show within hours. The series was rebranded “The Conners” and continued without her. Reruns vanished from circulation. Barr later apologized, but it made no difference.