Children’s Minnesota is resuming its medical mutilation of minors just months after halting the procedures—exposing a significant weakness in the Trump administration’s efforts to end the practice.

The hospital confirmed Monday that it is relaunching its “Gender Health Program,” reversing a February pause prompted by federal pressure. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposed in December cutting Medicare and Medicaid funding for hospitals offering “sex-rejecting procedures” to minors.

Those procedures—puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones—carry severe and permanent risks, including irreversible sterility, anorgasmia, sexual dysfunction, blood clots, heart complications, osteoporosis, psychiatric distress, and lifelong medicalization.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has accused doctors who perform the treatments of violating their Hippocratic oath and endangering children. He has also blasted major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, for promoting the dangerous falsehood that these interventions benefit children experiencing gender confusion.

Despite those warnings, U.S. District Court Judge Mustafa Kasubhai last month sided with a coalition of 18 Democrat-run states, ruling that HHS had overstepped its authority by declaring the treatments unsafe and threatening funding without proper rulemaking. The decision cleared the way for hospitals like Children’s Minnesota to resume their medical mutilation programs for minors.

The hospital defended its decision to restart the program, calling the treatments “science- and research-based” and “lifesaving.” It continues to maintain that these interventions are evidence-based, despite overwhelming evidence—including a November 2025 HHS report—to the contrary.

Almost all children experiencing gender confusion outgrow it naturally. As many as 98 percent become comfortable with their biological sex if allowed to progress through puberty without medical intervention.

This is not the first time the Trump administration’s efforts to eradicate the medical mutilation of minors has met resistance. In February 2025, a judge blocked enforcement of a Trump executive order that sought to cut federal funding to hospitals that medically mutilate children.

Beyond the medical risks, the issue raises profound ethical concerns about consent. Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors stresses that children cannot understand lifelong consequences like permanent sterility, and parental consent is invalid because no person can legally consent to the sterilization of another human being.

The scope of the practice is already significant. More than 5,740 American children have undergone these medical mutilation interventions.

Public opinion is staunchly opposed to this practice. One survey found that at least 66 percent of Americans—including majorities of women, minorities, and swing voters—oppose using taxpayer funds for these procedures on minors. Another found that 52 percent of voters would choose a Republican over a Democrat if the Democrat supported such treatments for children. Even among Democrats, opposition is notable, with at least 54 percent saying they do not support these interventions for minors.