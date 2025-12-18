The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Armani
Armani
Dec 18

How will medical historians in a 100 years from now contemplate why our Congress had to pass a law preventing human mutilations?

Andrew J. Cass
Dec 18

Imagine how truly shattered of a human being one would need to be to recommend child mutilation surgery — and imagine, the only states who have not rejected this obvious attack on children, are all democrat blue states. Make no mistake.

