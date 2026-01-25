House Republicans broke ranks with their party on Thursday, teaming up with Democrats to keep federal money flowing to facilities that perform medical mutilation procedures on minors.

In a lopsided vote, 76 Republicans joined every Democrat to defeat an amendment that would have blocked funding to hospitals that administer puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and disfiguring transgender surgeries to children. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Ralph Norman (R–S.C.), failed 291–136, with all “yes” votes coming from Republicans.

The vote came during consideration of the Labor–HHS appropriations bill, which passed the House with several earmarks for medical facilities that provide these interventions. Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones cause irreversible harm, including sterilization, sexual dysfunction, blood clots, heart complications, osteoporosis, and long-term psychological distress. President Trump attempted to shut off federal funding for such procedures with an executive order during his first week back in office.

Despite that, the House moved forward with funding.

Among the earmarks left intact was $2 million for Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, officially designated for “pediatric mental health services.” Rady is the county’s only pediatric hospital and operates a “Center for Gender-Affirming Care,” where minors are administered puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, resulting in permanent sterilization.

Another $3 million was approved for Minnesota’s Hennepin Healthcare System to build a substance-use disorder clinic. That same hospital system also runs a pediatric clinic that administers puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children, according to Heritage Action.

Elliot Health System, which performs so-called “gender-affirming top surgery” on minors—double mastectomies on teenage girls—would receive $460,000. Rhode Island Hospital, which performs “transmasculine surgeries,” is set to receive another $200,000.

The bill also includes a $375,000 earmark requested by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts for “arts education” at Jacob’s Pillow, a dance center that openly promotes radical DEI ideology as central to its mission.

“Once again, Democrats vote 100 percent as a bloc, while a third of Republicans defect and hand Democrats an effective majority in the House,” said Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Freedom Online.

The defections didn’t stop there.

On the same day, 57 Republicans joined most Democrats to defeat another amendment—this one aimed at rolling back a Biden-era mandate that would allow the government to remotely disable vehicles.

That amendment, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R–KY), would have blocked requirements for so-called “kill switch” technology designed to prevent cars from operating if a driver is deemed impaired. It failed by a 268–164 vote.

This wasn’t Massie’s first attempt. In 2023, lawmakers similarly voted down his challenge to the driver-monitoring mandate, which requires automakers to install the technology in cars sold after 2026.

The requirement was tucked into the Biden administration’s 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Buried in the 1,039-page bill was a directive ordering the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to develop rules for technology that can detect whether a driver is drunk—or “impaired”—and prevent the vehicle from operating.

“To ensure the prevention of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities, advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology must be standard equipment in all new passenger motor vehicles,” reads the law.

While the bill points to drunk driving deaths as justification, it repeatedly expands the mandate to drivers who are merely “impaired”—a term the legislation never defines.