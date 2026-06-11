America’s universities have a free speech problem.

Nine out of ten college undergraduates believe that speech can be a form of violence. More than half think it’s acceptable to block other students from attending a campus talk they disagree with. Nearly a third say using actual physical violence to shut down a speech is at least “somewhat acceptable.”

In addition to policing each other, students also police themselves. Researchers at Northwestern found that 78% of students self-censor about gender issues, 72% on politics, and 68% on family values. More than 80% admitted to turning in classwork that did not reflect their beliefs, just to appease their professors.

This is what a college education looks like in 2026.