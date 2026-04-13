How DEI Broke Medicine—and How Nutrition Can Fix It
The Trump administration is rooting out DEI from medical schools, and it's being replaced with nutrition education. Here's why that's important.
When I was in medical school, the “star” resident wasn’t the best clinician—he was the best at playing the game. He published weak, often silly research papers and was rewarded for it. At the bedside he was cold, distant, and never touched a patient. Not once. Yet he was held up as the standard, and no one questioned it.