The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
8h

In addition, blood clots would not form, if people ate the right Species-Specific food. Mankind lived for thousands of years on natural food...and today people aren't eating enough unprocessed raw food, which has enzymes. Heated food has no enzymes, which assist in the assimilation of food providing energy and health.

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