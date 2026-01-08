The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Admin's avatar
Admin
9h

Incredibly important post. We can’t have our students taught untrue propaganda that is counter to American interests, financed by those who are willing to, or actively seeking to, weaken our country and our rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
7h

I’m wondering if there is anyway possible to leave the door anymore open to the devils desires than we already are?

I do believe the Word when He said that it is the love of money that is the root of all evil.

Money is only a tool people; not to be worshipped

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture