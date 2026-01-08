The Trump administration revealed this week that foreign governments—including China, Islamic countries, and parts of Europe—have poured billions of dollars into American universities, with the Ivy League soaking up a massive share.

A newly launched Department of Education portal shows that foreign governments have sent roughly $62.4 billion to U.S. colleges and universities. At the top of the list is Harvard, which alone raked in more than $4 billion. Close behind are Cornell ($3 billion), Carnegie Mellon ($2.9 billion), the University of Pennsylvania ($2.7 billion), MIT ($2.6 billion), Stanford ($2.1 billion), Johns Hopkins ($1.6 billion), Yale ($1.5 billion), Georgetown ($1.3 billion), and Columbia ($1.2 billion).

And that’s only what schools admitted to reporting. According to an executive order President Trump signed in April, universities between 2010 and 2016 failed to disclose more than half of the foreign gifts and contracts they were legally required to report.

The portal also breaks down how the money is being used. About 13.6%—or $8.5 billion—went to restricted contracts, while another $2.8 billion went to restricted gifts. A gift or contract is considered “restricted” if it comes with stipulations on how it must be used.

China ranks high on the foreign influence list. It has given $4.1 billion directly to U.S. universities, with another $1.9 billion coming from Hong Kong.

“Through this portal we can all see that China has given nearly $6 billion to our nation’s universities in order to transfer critical research, influence, and academic talent to China,” said Rep. John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China.

Canada follows with about $4 billion, and Saudi Arabia with $3.9 billion. But the single largest foreign funder of American universities is Qatar—a top financier of Islamic terror groups like Hamas—which has sent a staggering $6.6 billion in gifts and contracts.

Qatar’s influence dates back to 1995, when its emir created the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development. Though it operates as a private nonprofit, the Qatari government retains ownership, allowing the country to invest heavily in U.S. universities without the restrictions that normally apply to foreign governments.

Through the Qatar Foundation, elite American universities now receive more funding from Qatar than from any other country. According to the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), this money doesn’t just support education—it actively shapes academic programs and research priorities, both in the U.S. and abroad.

Even more concerning, ISGAP reports that millions of dollars go undeclared in required disclosures.

Qatari funding isn’t limited to Middle Eastern studies. It reaches into faculty hiring, research agendas, and even intellectual property. In some agreements, Qatar retains ownership of all research produced, including work involving sensitive nuclear research.

Several major U.S. universities—including Texas A&M, Carnegie Mellon, Georgetown, Cornell, Virginia Commonwealth, and Northwestern—have gone a step further by opening branch campuses in Qatar.

Sometimes the money takes a more indirect route. Qatari-linked entities have funneled funds through European companies and banks. For example, Avangrid, a U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s Iberdrola, has served as a conduit. Santander, the Spanish banking giant partially owned by Qatar, has helped fund academic initiatives and conferences at universities like Yale.

The resut is a subtle but powerful form of influence. Faculty members are incentivized—financially and professionally—to promote pro-Qatari viewpoints, which can find their way into course syllabi and classroom discussions. Over time, this normalizes Qatar’s ideological perspective within American higher education, all under the banner of academic collaboration.

Another example is the Qatar National Research Fund’s National Priorities Research Program, which bankrolls projects at elite institutions such as Yale. These projects span fields like technology, cybersecurity, and energy—but the resulting patents ultimately belong to Qatar.

In short, the portal reveals what many suspected but couldn’t fully document: foreign money isn’t just flowing into American universities—it’s shaping what gets taught, who gets hired, and who owns the knowledge produced inside U.S. classrooms.