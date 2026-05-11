How Stalin’s Ghost Haunts American Medicine
The Soviet Union forced science to conform to Communist Party doctrine. Something similar is happening in America today.
In 1940, Nikolai Vavilov was arguably the greatest botanist alive. He had spent decades crisscrossing the globe — visiting more than 60 countries — to collect seeds and understand how agriculture could feed a hungry world. He built what was then the largest seed bank on Earth, containing over 200,000 specimens. He was, by any measure, a giant of science.
Three years later, he starved to death in a Soviet prison. His offense was practicing science that didn’t conform to Communist Party doctrine.