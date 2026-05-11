In 1940, Nikolai Vavilov was arguably the greatest botanist alive. He had spent decades crisscrossing the globe — visiting more than 60 countries — to collect seeds and understand how agriculture could feed a hungry world. He built what was then the largest seed bank on Earth, containing over 200,000 specimens. He was, by any measure, a giant of science.

Three years later, he starved to death in a Soviet prison. His offense was practicing science that didn’t conform to Communist Party doctrine.