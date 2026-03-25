How the Quiet Courage of Faith Is Changing America
When institutions threaten American values like free speech and medical freedom, people of faith rise to the occasion.
Not all courage is dramatic. Sometimes it’s just a professional refusing to cross a line.
That was the thread running through the testimonies delivered before President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission earlier this month. One after another, doctors, nurses, counselors, and physician’s assistants came forward to describe what happened when their faith collided with the Medical-Industrial Complex.