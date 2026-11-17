What if you could help your body manage blood sugar more effectively without changing a single thing on your plate?

Research suggests that simply changing the order in which you eat your food can reduce the rise in blood sugar after a meal by 30% or more, all without changing what or how much you eat.

Your stomach cares about what comes first

When you eat bread, potatoes, rice, or other carbohydrates, your digestive system breaks them down into sugars that enter your bloodstream. Your pancreas responds by releasing insulin, which helps move glucose out of the blood and into your cells.

That’s how it’s supposed to work. The problem arises when glucose enters the bloodstream faster than your body can manage it, causing a sharp rise in blood sugar levels. Your pancreas responds by releasing more insulin to help move that sugar into your cells. In those with insulin resistance, the cells don’t respond as well to insulin, so blood sugar remains elevated longer. Over time, chronically high insulin levels can damage blood vessels and nerves and increase the risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and other complications.

But what if you could slow that process down simply by eating something else first?

The experiment that changed nothing but the order

In a fascinating 2015 study, researchers recruited 11 adults with type 2 diabetes who were taking metformin, a diabetes medication. Each participant ate the same meal on two separate occasions: chicken breast, salad, steamed broccoli, ciabatta bread, and orange juice. On one occasion, they consumed the bread and orange juice first, followed 15 minutes later by the chicken and vegetables. On the other, they reversed the order.

The results were striking. When participants ate their vegetables and protein before the carbohydrates, their blood sugar levels were:

28.6% lower after 30 minutes.

36.7% lower after 60 minutes.

16.8% lower after two hours.

Even more remarkably, when researchers looked at blood sugar levels throughout the entire two hours, rather than at individual moments, they found that the overall increase above pre-meal levels was 73% smaller. The body also needed to release substantially less insulin to manage the meal.

The participants hadn’t eaten less bread or consumed fewer calories. They had simply changed when they ate the carbohydrates.

A later study involving people with prediabetes found similar results. When participants ate vegetables and protein before carbohydrates, their blood sugar rose more gradually, with peak increases more than 40% smaller than when they ate carbohydrates first.

Why does eating order matter?

Your stomach isn’t just a bag that holds food until you’re finished eating. It’s a carefully regulated delivery system.

Food moves from your stomach into your small intestine, where much of its digestion and absorption takes place. The speed of that delivery helps determine how quickly glucose enters your bloodstream.

And different foods influence that speed.

Vegetables slow things down. Vegetables contain fiber, which your body doesn’t digest the way it digests carbohydrates. Certain types of fiber absorb water and form a gel-like substance in your digestive tract, slowing how quickly your body absorbs sugar into your bloodstream. Eating vegetables first may therefore help prevent the rapid rise in blood sugar that can occur when you start a meal with bread, rice, or potatoes.

Protein and fat slow digestion, too. Fatty foods like chicken, fish, eggs, or meat delay gastric emptying and slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Protein and fat also trigger the release of hormones, including GLP-1, that help control digestion and blood sugar levels. The result is that carbohydrates eaten afterward may raise your blood sugar more gradually.

By the time you reach the potatoes or bread, your digestive system has already begun responding to the vegetables and protein. Instead of carbohydrates arriving rapidly in the small intestine, their delivery and absorption may be more gradual. The result is a smaller, slower rise in blood sugar.

The bottom line

What you eat is crucial. Choosing nutritious foods, limiting refined carbohydrates and added sugars, and avoiding seed oils are all important for maintaining metabolic health. Eating vegetables first won’t magically make a plate of French fries and cake healthy.

But healthy eating isn’t just about what you eat. It’s also about how you eat it. Have your steak and asparagus before reaching for the bread basket or potatoes. You might discover that one of the simplest ways to improve your body’s response to a meal has been sitting right in front of you all along.

At GoldCare, we seek to prevent or reverse type 2 diabetes by avoiding sugar and limiting carbohydrates. The above strategy provides a way to enjoy occasional carbohydrates without spiking blood glucose or insulin.

And if the order in which you eat can make such a difference, what about when you eat?

It turns out that the trillions of bacteria living in your gut follow their own daily rhythms, influenced in part by your mealtimes. If those rhythms are disrupted, it can affect how well your body handles blood sugar, even the following day.

Next week, we’ll explore the surprising connection between your gut bacteria, your body’s internal clock, and the timing of your meals.

Have a question for the GoldCare HealthDesk? Let us know here.

Kari Neal, ND, is a board-certified, licensed naturopathic physician at GoldCare Health & Wellness who has practiced in Washington and Oregon for 15 years. She earned her medical degree from Bastyr University with advanced training in Sports Medicine, Environmental Medicine, and therapeutic fasting. She helps patients with infections, cardiovascular disease, weight loss resistance, brain fog, environmental sensitivities, and sleep issues, with a focus on root causes and patient-centered care.