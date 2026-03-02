In December 2022, Amber Lavigne found a chest binder in her 13-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

If you’re a parent, pause there for a moment.

A chest binder is not a piece of clothing. It is a medical device designed to flatten a girl’s developing body so she can present as male. When Amber asked her daughter about it, she learned something even more disturbing: a social worker at Great Salt Bay Community School District in Maine had given it to her — in his office, on school grounds.