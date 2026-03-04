In December 2022, Amber Lavigne found a chest binder in her 13-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

If you’re a parent, pause there for a moment.

A chest binder is not a piece of clothing. It is a medical device designed to flatten a girl’s developing body so she can present as male. When Amber asked her daughter about it, she learned something even more disturbing: a social worker at Great Salt Bay Community School District in Maine had given it to her — in his office, on school grounds.

Samuel Roy had shown her daughter how to use it. He had also told her he would not inform her mother, and that she did not need to tell her mother either.

Only then did Amber discover that school officials had been calling her daughter by a different name and different pronouns for months. They had effectively begun socially transitioning her child behind her back.

The district’s own written guidelines require parental involvement in creating plans for transgender-identifying students. Yet when Amber complained to the superintendent, she was told that no policy had been violated. The school even renewed Roy’s contract.

Amber did what any good parent would do: she pulled her daughter out of the school. Then she sued, arguing that the school had violated her Fourteenth Amendment right to direct her child’s upbringing, faith, and medical care. The district court dismissed her case without even addressing the constitutional violation.

The district court is wrong, as we told the US Supreme Court in a February 23 amici curiae brief—the only physicians’ group to do so.

In our brief, we explained that not only is this so-called “social transition” a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection of parental rights, but it is the first step toward the medical mutilation of minors. Interventions like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones result in irreversible sterilization, permanent sexual dysfunction, and lifelong medicalization, among other harms. Children who start with chest binders often end up being sterilized for life.

But beneath the legal and medical arguments lies something deeper.

When school officials secretly socially transition a child, they are enacting an evil ideology. They teach children that their bodies are mistakes, that fertility is disposable, that motherhood and fatherhood are burdensome, and that the created order itself is malleable. Chest binders and tucking underwear are not the endgame, but the opening move. The real aim is to wedge children away from their parents and, ultimately, from God, convincing them that the bodies He gave them are defects to fix rather than gifts to protect.

In gender ideology, God-given puberty is treated as a problem to be blocked. In reality, puberty is the solution: roughly 98 percent of gender-confused children who are allowed to go through natural puberty ultimately outgrow their gender confusion.

Thirteen-year-olds are inherently vulnerable. Puberty is disorienting. Bodies change, hormones surge, emotions spike, and identity feels unstable. That is normal, and it’s precisely when adults are meant to steady the ground, not pull it out from under them.

These secret transitions are an ideology that aims to permanently mutilate healthy bodies and destroy God’s handiwork.

And we’re fighting it wherever we find it. In United States v. Skrmetti, we were the only physicians’ group to file an amici curiae brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold state bans on medical mutilation procedures. The Court agreed, issuing a landmark decision affirming that states may protect minors from irreversible medical harm.

But we’re also confronting it at the earlier stage — the so-called “social transition” — where transpredators attack.

On February 18, 2026, America’s Frontline Doctors became the only physicians’ group to file an amici curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc. v. Ferguson. We urged the Court to protect parents in Washington State who now fear that even ordinary discipline of their gender-confused children could trigger state intervention.

Last year, we filed an amici curiae brief in Mahmoud v. Taylor, where the Supreme Court sided decisively with parents who had been denied the right to opt their children out of gender ideology instruction. In January, we supported teachers and families in Mirabelli v. Bonta, after a child was secretly socially transitioned at school. In Foote v. Ludlow and Lee v. Poudre, we challenged districts that conceal gender transitions from parents. And in Chiles v. Salazar, now awaiting the Court’s decision, we opposed Colorado’s so-called “Minor Conversion Therapy Law,” which forces counselors to affirm a child’s gender confusion rather than help resolve it.

A society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable members. Join us in refusing to normalize evil.