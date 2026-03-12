At a meeting of the UN Commission on the Status of Women this week, the United States cast the only vote against the commission’s annual policy document.

Bethany Kozma, Director of Global Affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services, was part of the Trump administration’s delegation. She noted that the text was filled with DEI language, gender ideology, ambiguous references to “reproductive rights,” and didn’t even define what a woman is. It did not include any acknowledgment of motherhood or experiences unique to women. The U.S. had proposed amendments to clarify these points, and they were rejected.

The UN’s position is not new, and it’s not an oversight. It is part of a longstanding globalist effort to regulate life itself.