The FDA has delivered an unusually blunt rebuke to Moderna, refusing even to review the company’s application for an mRNA-based flu vaccine.

In a February 3rd letter, the agency issued what’s known as a “refuse-to-file” decision, telling Moderna that its submission failed a basic requirement: it did not include an “adequate and well-controlled” clinical trial. The determination came from the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), the FDA division that regulates vaccines.

That kind of rejection is rare. A 2021 analysis of FDA applications submitted over 10 years found that only 4 percent were refused outright before review. But that number may rise under the current FDA, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Last year, Kennedy ordered that all new vaccines be tested in placebo-controlled clinical trials—a standard long applied to drugs but historically not required for vaccines. However, the Moderna decision appears to be unrelated to that order.

According to NBC News, the FDA’s concerns centered on how Moderna designed its flu trial for adults 65 and older, a group at elevated risk of serious flu complications. Moderna compared its mRNA shot to Fluarix Quadrivalent, a flu vaccine made by GSK that is FDA-approved but not among the vaccines the CDC recommends for that age group. Seniors are typically advised to receive higher-dose or enhanced flu shots.

“You can either do what’s right and give seniors the standard of care that best protects them, or you can kind of rig the study so it makes your product look better,” a senior FDA official told reporters, speaking on background. “This is not a Moderna-unique issue. This is something that’s gone on at the FDA for decades.”

The official suggested Moderna could refile a revised application—possibly for a narrower population—if it would “show some humility” and correct the problem.

Moderna said it was caught off guard by the decision, arguing that it conflicted with guidance it received from FDA officials about 18 months earlier, when the agency was still under Biden-era leadership.

Investors reacted swiftly. Moderna shares closed down 3.5 percent after falling as much as 12 percent earlier in the day. Axios warned the decision could further chill investment in the vaccine sector, already under pressure from regulatory uncertainty. Moderna itself recently announced its decision to scale back investments in late-stage vaccine trials, citing the HHS’s increased scrutiny of vaccines.

The refusal also fits into a broader shift at HHS away from mRNA vaccine technology. In August 2025, Kennedy announced the cancellation of 22 federal contracts for mRNA vaccine development, totaling roughly $500 million.

Kennedy has argued that mRNA vaccines have structural limitations. “mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen,” he said at the time. “One mutation, and the vaccine becomes ineffective.” He added that this can encourage viral mutation, a process known as antigenic shift, potentially prolonging outbreaks rather than stopping them.

Kennedy said those decisions followed a review of the science and consultations with senior experts at the NIH and FDA. Going forward, HHS plans to emphasize what he describes as safer, broader approaches, including whole-virus vaccines and other platforms designed to remain effective even as viruses mutate.