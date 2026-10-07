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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Oct 7

Biden should never have been president. Most intelligent Americans were aware of the fraud that was committed in the 2020 election. We knew about the ballot dumping after hours, the bussing of voters from state to state, the ballot harvesting, the illegals who were voting, the destruction wrought by the Democrat-owned ballot counting devices, and more. Now, we are privy to the Biden Administration's corruption of the FBI and other agencies who targeted parents removing their First Amendment Rights. Who was behind this... Soros, Obama, the Clintons and many other America-hating Democrats.

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