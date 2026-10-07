In 2021, Justice Department lawyers warned that Attorney General Merrick Garland had no federal legal basis to target angry parents at school board meetings. The memo went out anyway, after the White House asked the department for help.

On Monday, the Justice Department released hundreds of internal emails as part of a 273-page report from Attorney General Todd Blanche titled Report to Expose the Weaponization of Government Against Parents in Schools.

The report was ordered under President Trump’s Executive Order 14147, which directed the Justice Department to investigate alleged misuse of federal law enforcement.

How it started

In January 2021, the Department of Education quietly pushed the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to approach the DOJ about parents fighting COVID-19 mandates.

In September, the NSBA sent Joe Biden a letter asking for federal help against threats and violence aimed at school officials. It said some of the conduct could amount to “domestic terrorism” or hate crimes.

Days later, on October 4, 2021, Garland issued his memo. It told federal prosecutors and the FBI to work with local authorities on what he called a rise in harassment, intimidation, and threats against school staff.

“The challenge here is finding a federal hook”

Other emails, uncovered last year by America First Legal, show DOJ staff looking for a legal justification and not finding one.

On October 1, Tamarra Matthews-Johnson, a counsel in the Attorney General’s Office, forwarded the NSBA letter to Kevin Chambers in the Deputy Attorney General’s Office. “Just checking that you were aware,” she wrote.

Chambers was. He also said where the pressure was coming from.

“We’re aware; the challenge here is finding a federal hook,” he replied. “But WH [the White House] has been in touch about whether we can assist in some form or fashion.”

The next morning, Sparkle Sooknanan of the Associate Attorney General’s Office asked the Civil Rights Division to identify any authority it enforced that could “help address the issue.”

“The end of the line”

The answer was no.

“I think this is the end of the line,” wrote Pamela Karlan, the division’s Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General.

Another division attorney spelled out why. After reading the NSBA letter and checking several of its footnotes, the attorney concluded that “the vast, vast majority of the behavior cited cannot be reached by federal law.” Only three stories sounded like possible “true threats.” Almost everything else was speech protected by the First Amendment.

The real problem, the attorney said, was disruption of school board meetings. Local trespassing and disturbing-the-peace laws cover that, “but nothing remotely federal.”

“So it seems we are ramping up an awful lot of federal manpower for what is currently non-federal conduct,” the attorney wrote.

Two days later, Garland issued the memo. It went to the FBI, U.S. attorneys and police agencies nationwide.

FBI officials wanted no part of it

Inside the FBI, unease began right away.

On October 5, the day after the memo became public, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Jay Greenberg wrote that the bureau had been “caught off guard.” “This was unilaterally pushed by DOJ,” he said. Earlier-released emails show he had asked the department to delay the announcement to “find common ground we can all support.”

Weeks later, an FBI counterterrorism employee learned the Department of Homeland Security was drafting its own paper on threats to school boards. He urged his supervisor to stay away.

“DHS is writing what I think will be a politically charged paper on threats to school boards with some very specific proposals,” he wrote on October 29. He said the FBI should not contribute or be named as a participant, because the paper would quickly become a media and political controversy.

A senior counterterrorism official agreed. His “initial preference” was for the FBI not to coordinate, not to comment, and not to be identified.

National security officials push back

Resistance came from inside DOJ too. George Toscas, then a senior national security official, questioned why a special task force was needed at all.

“We don’t start a narrowly focused task force every time some group believes they are the subject of threats,” he wrote on October 12.

His view was that the government should investigate credible threats that break federal law and stop there. He also wanted the National Security Division removed from the effort, because he saw no sign that school board disputes involved national security. If a specific case later showed a link, he said, national security officials could be brought in then.

Parents came under FBI scrutiny

The FBI opened investigations anyway. The examples show how low the bar was:

A father who opposed masking at his child’s school was interrogated by the FBI. He was reported as an “insurrectionist” who “rails against the government.” The informant later admitted he had committed no crimes.

A mother who warned her school board it would be replaced over masking was investigated. She had said, “We’re coming for you.” She was reported for belonging to a “right-wing moms’ group,” Moms for Liberty, and for owning a gun.

In another state, a Democratic official reported several Republican elected officials for “inciting violence.” Their offense was opposing vaccine mandates.

The report says parents who protested COVID rules, transgender policies, Critical Race Theory and DEI programs were sometimes labeled violent protesters or possible domestic terrorism threats in government communications.

The Loudoun County father

One of the most charged cases involves a Virginia father whose daughter was sexually assaulted at a Loudoun County public school. He was arrested at a school board meeting while trying to speak about the assault and how the district handled it.

According to the report, he was later reported to federal authorities as a potential “domestic terrorist.”

Garland’s defense

Garland has said his memo targeted real crime, not parents peacefully criticizing school officials. The memo itself focused on “harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence.”

In October 2022, he testified before the House Judiciary Committee that the FBI was not surveilling or investigating parents. Documents show otherwise.

On Monday, the Justice and Education Departments also sent a joint letter to state attorneys general pledging to protect parental rights.

“Under the Biden Administration, parents were the enemy,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said. “They were labeled as terrorists, targeted, and investigated by a government weaponized against them.”

Blanche said the point of releasing the records is to put the facts on the public record, so federal law enforcement is never used this way again.