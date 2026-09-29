Every network keeps a list of experts to call when it wants a story told a certain way. Insiders call it the “golden Rolodex.”

In Canada, after the COVID shots rolled out, one name on that list was Timothy Caulfield. He is a law professor, not a doctor. Even so, he appeared across Canadian media claiming that people who refused the shots had something mentally wrong with them. He linked vaccine hesitancy to conspiracy beliefs, poor reasoning, “deliberate ignorance,” difficult childhoods, mental-health symptoms, and personality traits.