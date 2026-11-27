A renewed push to investigate the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is drawing attention to the agency’s efforts to shape what people read, watch, and believe online during the Biden years.

The Washington Examiner reports that Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) has called for a Justice Department investigation after the Trump administration published a trove of internal USAID records. The documents are now publicly accessible on the agency’s website. USAID was dismantled in 2025.

But one internal document, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by America First Legal, offers a particularly revealing look at how USAID approached free speech.

The 92-page handbook, produced in February 2021, discusses ways to deprive websites of advertising revenue, redirect internet users toward curated content, and build psychological resistance to certain claims before people even encounter them.

It also discusses the repurposing of a technique developed to combat ISIS recruitment to address vaccine hesitancy.

Among the other concerns identified by the agency were humorous internet memes and online communities where people conducted their own research and arrived at conclusions that differed from those of mainstream media outlets.

The handbook, titled Disinformation Primer, was produced by USAID’s Center of Excellence on Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance, with assistance from the University of Chicago’s NORC and reviewed by the State Department’s now-defunct Global Engagement Center.

A new human right

Most people are familiar with the right to freedom of speech and the right to access information. But the authors of USAID’s handbook introduced another right with significant implications for both.

“Just as human rights advocates have argued that internet access is a human right and that there is a fundamental right to access of information,” the authors wrote, “there is also a right not to be disinformed.”

Of course, protecting such a right requires someone to determine what constitutes disinformation. To that end, the handbook recommends partnering with fact-checking organizations, monitoring media, and developing partnerships with technology companies and civil society organizations.

And the information in question doesn’t necessarily have to be false.

The handbook identifies a category called “malinformation,” which includes genuine information that is deliberately manipulated, often by taking it out of context, or private information deliberately published for personal interest.

The trouble with funny memes

One particular concern for the authors was the popularity of internet memes, especially the funny ones.

“Memes are an important delivery mechanism for producers of disinformation,” the handbook states, noting that “the most effective are humorous or critical of society.”

The authors add that researchers have found that memes “can be dangerous.”

Also of concern were online communities that had developed outside traditional media channels. These included platforms such as Twitch and Discord, as well as message boards like 4chan.

What happens in these communities is fairly familiar to anyone who spends time on the internet. People share information, investigate claims, compare findings, and sometimes arrive at conclusions that differ from those of mainstream news outlets.

The handbook describes this as the development of “populist expertise.” When referring to the research conducted by members of these communities, the authors put the word “research” in quotation marks.

Even mainstream journalists who report on these communities, the handbook warns, risk amplifying misleading information.

Getting advertisers involved

One of the more consequential strategies outlined in the handbook involves the companies that pay to advertise on news websites.

Under an approach called “advertiser outreach,” advertisers would be made aware of the “disinformation risk” associated with certain websites. They could then redirect their advertising budgets toward news outlets considered to be of “higher quality.”

For independent publications that rely on advertising revenue to pay their journalists and keep their websites running, such a designation could have serious financial consequences. There would be no need to shut down a website or prohibit it from publishing. Readers could still access its articles, assuming the publication could afford to continue producing them.

From ISIS recruitment to vaccine hesitancy

USAID’s handbook also explores ways to influence how people respond to information before they have even encountered it.

One such technique is called “prebunking.” Unlike debunking, which involves responding to a claim after it has been made, prebunking is designed to build psychological resistance to anticipated claims. It draws on a concept known as psychological inoculation theory. People are exposed to weakened versions of allegedly misleading arguments so they will be more resistant to those arguments when they encounter them later.

The handbook also highlights a technique called the Redirect Method, originally developed to counter recruitment by the Islamic State (ISIS). The method uses targeted advertisements and algorithms to identify people searching for particular information online and steer them toward curated YouTube videos intended to debunk the material they were seeking.

But by February 2021, the technique was being adapted for a different audience.

“The Redirect Method, a method used to target individuals susceptible to ISIS radicalization via recruiting measures, is being adapted in several countries to combat vaccine hesitancy and hate speech,” the handbook states.

At the time, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign was only a few months old. A technique developed to reach people susceptible to recruitment by a terrorist organization was now being adapted to reach people hesitant about vaccination.

The organizations behind the method even provided a detailed, 44-step guide for conducting an online redirect campaign.

The authors recognized the free speech problem

The authors of USAID’s handbook were aware of the implications of regulating what people could see and read online. In fact, they explicitly acknowledged “the inherent contradiction between the democratic ideal of free speech and the regulation of online content.”

They also recognized that when democratic countries pass laws against disinformation, they can inadvertently provide authoritarian governments with additional justification for restricting speech.