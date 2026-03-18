A.S. Regino was eleven years old when her life began to unravel.

She was a fifth grader at Sierra View Elementary in California’s Chico Unified School District, just entering puberty, carrying more than most kids her age. Her grandfather had recently died. Her mother—a single parent—was coming out the other side of breast cancer treatment while trying to finish a nursing degree. Her father was disabled from a car accident. At home, A.S. stepped into the gap, helping care for her seven-year-old sister.

She was anxious, depressed, and emotionally exhausted in ways most adults would struggle to process.