It’s Official: Vaccine Mandates End Where Religious Freedom Begins
The Medical-Industrial Complex is preparing for a return to full power—and vaccine mandates are on the agenda
West Virginia parents can now refuse school vaccines on religious grounds. That sentence shouldn’t sound revolutionary in America, but here we are.
For nearly ninety years, West Virginia’s compulsory vaccination law demanded one of two things from schoolchildren: proof of vaccination or a state-approved medical exemption. Religious objections were not allowed. No matter your faith, the answer was “roll up your sleeve.” West Virginia has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.