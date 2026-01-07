Ryan Samsel, 42, is suing the Department of Justice for $17.98 million, alleging he was brutally tortured during four years in custody for his role in the January 6 Capitol protest.

Samsel was arrested on January 30, 2021, accused of pushing a barricade toward police officers during the protest. He has long stated that he was nonviolent. Prosecutors disagreed. He was convicted of assaulting Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards with what they called a “deadly or dangerous weapon,” an allegation not supported by video evidence, and Officer Edwards reportedly suffered no injuries. Nevertheless, Samsel was facing up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for February 2025. He walked out of prison a free man on January 21, 2025—one day after President Trump pardoned him.

Even before his sentencing, Samsel spent years in local jails and federal prisons—years his attorney says were marked by beatings, medical neglect, extreme solitary confinement, and humiliation so severe it rivaled the treatment of actual terrorists at Abu Ghraib.

On Nov. 28, Samsel took the first legal step toward suing the government by serving the Justice Department with a notice under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which permits civil complaints against federal agencies for wrongful conduct.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has until May to decide whether to settle the case. If she declines, Samsel can proceed with a full lawsuit against the federal government.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump referred to Samsel as the most abused January 6 defendant. “These people are being persecuted,” Trump said at the time, recounting allegations that Samsel had been “viciously and savagely beaten,” left with broken facial bones and partial blindness.

According to the legal filings, that description barely scratches the surface.

Beatings, Blindness, and Seizures

Samsel’s ordeal began almost immediately after he was incarcerated. On March 21, 2021, while held in the Washington, D.C., jail, he was assaulted by guards. Medical records from Howard University Hospital show the beating left him with reduced vision in his right eye, seizures, and a worsening of a preexisting vascular condition.

“My right eye still doesn’t work,” Samsel told CBS News after his release last year.

A judge ordered him transferred for his own safety and to receive proper medical care. Instead, the transfers continued—and so did the abuse.

At Rappahannock Regional Jail in Virginia, a cellmate labeled Samsel a “terrorist” and attacked him. A doctor warned that Samsel needed major surgery, including removal of two ribs due to blood clots. The jail said it couldn’t provide the care.

When Samsel was moved again, to Central Virginia Regional Jail, none of his medical records were transferred. A guard later slammed his head into the ground while he was in the medical unit. Samsel woke up in a wheelchair on the way to the hospital.

When he returned, he was thrown into solitary confinement with the lights on 24 hours a day—a practice the legal filings explicitly call “a known form of torture.”

A Cell the Size of a Closet

For up to three months, Samsel was confined to a cell just three feet wide and six feet long. The space was so small he had to stand his mattress upright just to move around. He was never allowed outside for exercise. The lights never went off.

When Samsel asked why he was being kept there, he was told there was nowhere else to put him—and that he had been classified as a sex offender, despite never being charged with any sex-related crime.

Eventually, Virginia State Police documented another incident in which “Mr. Samsel’s face hit an officer’s knee.” The jail also failed to show any evidence that he’d been given daily recreation time, which even the most dangerous inmates are entitled to receive.

He was transferred again.

“On Display” in a Restraint Chair

At Northern Neck Regional Jail, the complaint alleges guards stabbed Samsel’s legs and ankles with keys, slammed his face into a door, and beat him in a corridor in full view of dozens of inmates. A hospital later documented a broken orbital bone and stab wounds.

After Samsel called 911 from custody, an officer involved in the incident reportedly pretended not to know who he was.

At a court hearing shortly afterward, Samsel had emotional outbursts describing his treatment. The response, according to the filing, was swift and severe: he was strapped into a restraint chair for approximately 17 hours.

He was placed near a window where local schoolchildren could see him, and he remained there until his legs went numb and he could no longer stand. Officers dragged him out. He sat in his own waste and developed a blood clot.

Medical Care Promised, Then Pulled

Samsel was later moved to a federal detention center in Philadelphia. After a phone call in which he voiced concerns about FBI corruption, he was placed in solitary confinement for 20 days.

At Lewisburg Penitentiary, a physician initially recommended house arrest because of Samsel’s deteriorating medical condition. That recommendation was later reversed after what the legal documents describe as pressure from government officials.

The day before a scheduled surgery, guards placed Samsel in “the hole.” Then, someone anonymously contacted the surgeon and canceled all of his medical appointments.

During solitary confinement, Samsel was forced to rotate cells every ten days. One cell was directly behind an MS-13 gang member who allegedly smeared feces throughout his cell. Samsel was ordered to clean it—without tools. To breathe, he resorted to inhaling air through a drain.

Stitched a Wound With Dental Floss

In 2022, Samsel was transferred to Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, where he remained until his pardon in 2025. He was housed in a violent gang unit designated for the Mac Baller gang and was repeatedly attacked, allegedly because of his political beliefs.

At one point, the complaint says, he stitched a wound himself using dental floss.

A devout Christian, Samsel says he was denied access to religious services and never allowed to have a Bible, despite repeated requests.

“The Most Tortured Individual”

His attorney, Peter Haller, says the evidence is overwhelming.

“The parallel of Ryan’s torture to that of Abu Ghraib is remarkable,” Haller told The Epoch Times, listing restraint chairs, prolonged solitary confinement, starvation, beatings, and repeated humiliation.

“Given the severity, duration, and documented multiplicity of the abuses,” Haller added, “Mr. Samsel is likely to be recognized as the most tortured individual by the federal government in recent American history.”