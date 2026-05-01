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Armani's avatar
Armani
10h

On the bright side, Judge Meyer terms in 29’

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Brooks Martin's avatar
Brooks Martin
7hEdited

How much of this abuse of power will it take before All Democrats in Govt are booted out? If I was in charge, I'd deport these Dirty Dems down to Central America (as dual punishment, Dems and Cent. Americans leaders, for their collusion in killing young Americans with toxic drugs).

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