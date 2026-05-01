A former January 6 prosecutor who once demanded harsh punishments for peaceful January 6 defendants has avoided serious prison time after stabbing a man seven times during a roadside confrontation in Florida.

On Monday, Judge Keith Meyer sentenced former federal prosecutor Patrick Scruggs to just 90 days in county jail, followed by five years of probation, for an incident that originally led prosecutors to charge him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and armed burglary.

The sentence immediately sparked outrage because of Scruggs’ past role prosecuting J6 defendants — many of whom received punishments far harsher for nonviolent offenses.

The case against Scruggs began on September 26, 2023, after a bizarre traffic incident on a Florida highway.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a driver named Blake Sharp appeared unresponsive behind the wheel of his vehicle. Witnesses said Sharp slumped into the passenger seat while stopped in traffic before suddenly accelerating forward and crashing into another car. He then backed up and collided with Scruggs’ Honda Civic.

Scruggs exited his vehicle carrying a pocketknife and approached Sharp’s car. Scruggs smashed the vehicle’s window and attempted to shut the car off. A struggle followed, and Scruggs stabbed Sharp seven times in the arm.

Despite facing multiple felony charges, Scruggs was released on $65,000 bail and allowed to remain free without restrictions while awaiting sentencing.

At Monday’s hearing, Judge Meyer lightly chastised Scruggs..

“It seems to me you forgot your role in this world on that day,” Meyer said. “You are not a firefighter, you are not a paramedic. You are no special forces.”

Meyer also told Scruggs he hoped he could continue practicing law and “do some good with it,” calling the sentence “a golden opportunity.”

In other words, Scruggs will retain his law license.

The sentence underscored a glaring double standard in the justice system — especially given Scruggs’ own part in the January 6 prosecutions.

One of the defendants Scruggs prosecuted was Adam Christian Johnson, who became nationally known after photographers captured him carrying a podium belonging to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi through the Capitol.

Johnson did not assault anyone or destroy property. But Scruggs sought strict pretrial conditions against him, including a nightly curfew and electronic ankle monitoring. Johnson was ultimately convicted of misdemeanor trespassing and sentenced to 75 days in prison — only 15 fewer days than Scruggs received after stabbing a man seven times.

“Make it make sense,” Johnson said afterward in a social media video responding to the sentencing.

Another J6 defendant, Dr. Simone Gold, spent 60 days in a maximum security federal prison for entering the Capitol building and delivering a speech. Dr. Gold, founder and president of America’s Frontline Doctors, was convicted of a misdemeanor trespassing offense despite having no prior criminal history. First-time trespassing misdemeanors do not result in jail time.

Unlike Scruggs, Dr. Gold also faced efforts to strip her professional credentials.

The Medical Board of California attempted to revoke her medical license over the January 6 conviction, triggering years of legal battles. Dr. Gold ultimately succeeded in overturning a formal reprimand and is now suing the board for First Amendment violations.

Meanwhile, AFLDS Creative Director John Strand, who peacefully accompanied Dr. Gold inside the Capitol, served roughly a year in prison. During his incarceration, Strand spent four months in solitary confinement after giving an interview from jail. Under the United Nations’s Nelson Mandela Rules, prolonged solitary confinement lasting more than 15 consecutive days is considered prohibited treatment.

Even some mainstream outlets acknowledged the contrast between Scruggs’ treatment and that of January 6 defendants. Newsweek noted after Scruggs received bail that many Capitol defendants accused of less serious conduct were detained while awaiting trial.