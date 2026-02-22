JPMorgan has acknowledged that it shut down more than 50 bank accounts belonging to President Donald Trump in February 2021, just weeks after the January 6th protest at the U.S. Capitol.

The admission came in a court filing tied to Trump’s lawsuit against the bank. Trump is suing JPMorgan, arguing that the bank terminated both his personal and business accounts without cause.

Court documents show that on February 19, 2021, JPMorgan sent Trump two letters informing him that dozens of accounts would be closed. The letters did not cite any rule violations or specific concerns. Instead, they used broad language, saying the bank may decide that “a client’s interests are no longer served by maintaining a relationship with J.P. Morgan Private Bank.”

“With that in mind, this letter is to respectfully inform you that we will need to end our current relationship,” one letter said. Trump was given 60 days to move his money elsewhere.

JPMorgan wasn’t the only institution to cut ties with the Trumps after January 6. Trump has said Bank of America refused to open an account for him to deposit more than $1 billion. Stripe shut down the Trump campaign’s payment processing almost immediately after the Capitol protest. In her memoir, Melania Trump described an unnamed bank closing accounts belonging to her and her son Barron after the family left the White House.

Other conservatives reported similar experiences.

In May 2022, JPMorgan closed the account of former U.S. Ambassador Sam Brownback’s nonprofit, the National Committee for Religious Freedom. Brownback said there were no suspicious transactions and no warning. In 2021, a Chase-owned credit card processor told the pro-life group Family Council that it could no longer support the organization because it was considered “high risk.” The group said it did not meet any of the criteria for that label.

WePay — a payment platform owned by JPMorgan — refused service to a conservative group, claiming its views supported “hate” or “violence.” That same year, according to The Heritage Foundation, JPMorgan closed former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s bank account for “reputational reasons.”

The issue exploded into public view again at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2025. Trump used the event to confront major bank executives directly. Speaking to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan — and referencing JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon — Trump said conservatives across the country were being locked out of the financial system.

“I hope you’re going to open your banks to conservatives,” Trump said. “What you’re doing is wrong.”

By August 2025, Trump had signed an executive order aimed at stopping banks from closing accounts based on political beliefs. The order directed regulators to investigate “debanking” and barred institutions from using vague terms like “reputational risk” to justify shutting customers out.

The controversy has cast a spotlight on how the federal government has leveraged the U.S. financial system not just to monitor Americans’ transactions, but to track and marginalize disfavored political viewpoints and movements.

Under the Bank Secrecy Act of 1970, banks are required to file Suspicious Activity Reports — known as SARs — with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, whenever they detect activity they consider unusual. Customers are never told when a SAR is filed, and banks are prohibited from admitting it. In 2024, FinCEN received more than 4.6 million SARs.

After January 6, FinCEN circulated guidance to banks and payment companies about identifying potential “Homegrown Violent Extremists.” The guidance included certain spending patterns and keywords to watch for. Such terms included the words “MAGA,” “Trump,” “Cabela’s,” and “Dick’s Sporting Goods.” Merchant Category Codes tied to firearms and sporting goods were flagged. Purchases such as religious books, travel with “no apparent purpose,” or subscriptions to media labeled “extremist” were also highlighted.

Bank of America later confirmed it provided transaction data to federal authorities for customers who had been in Washington, D.C., on January 6.

The system effectively allows federal agencies to access Americans’ financial data without a warrant. At least 25,000 government employees reportedly have access to the FinCEN database, conducting millions of searches each year.

In the weeks following January 6, MUFG Bank reportedly approached FinCEN suggesting that SAR filings and Patriot Act authorities could be used to investigate thousands of individuals connected to the protest. Critics argue that banks were not just complying with federal law but actively coordinating with regulators.

Supporters of the system say it’s a long-standing anti–money laundering framework designed to prevent terrorism and financial crime — and that banks are obligated to follow it.

Trump’s lawsuit against JPMorgan is still moving forward. At stake is not just one former president’s accounts, but the broader question of how much power banks have to decide who gets to participate in the financial system — and why.