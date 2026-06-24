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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
4h

This is one point where MAHA slams face to face with traditional liberalism, known today as conservativism, or libertarianism (if one can make sense of that). America was founded on the principle of minimizing the power of the federal government, and distributing power to the states of the people (tenth amendment) whenever the Constitution found the matter to not be specified to be under the powers of the Federal Government. It is inarguable that eating junk food is bad for health and causes needless pain and suffering, which ultimately results in high health bills that are usually paid for out of the tax dollars (funding Medicaid) of those who make better food choices. This is unfair, to both SNAP recipients, those who fund SNAP out of their tax dollars, and those who fund Medicaid out of their tax dollars, but is it unconstitutional? One might argue, from a "minimal government' perspective (which is shared by traditional liberalism, conservatism, and libertarianism) that allowing this to occur by preventing the state from stepping in and putting a halt to it is unconstitutional. If you have a minimal government you are protected (at least in theory) from the overreach of the federal government, but this is a package deal, and includes both harmful and helpful exercise of federal power. Once you empower the Federal government to start determining what is good for us, you have a runaway train where all matters (think safe and effective vaccines) fall under the purview of the federal government, which quickly leads to disasters like the one we just went through. A better solution, from a minimal government perspective is to work on educating people about bad food, working to build stores with healthful food in food deserts, and building better school lunch programs. The road to hell is sometimes paved with good nutritional intentions.

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Greg Kirkland's avatar
Greg Kirkland
4h

This sorry excuse for a human being and an even worse excuse for a judge should be impeached and thrown off any panel making decisions for others!

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