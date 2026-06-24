A federal judge on Monday struck down a series of state programs that would have barred food stamp recipients from using their benefits to buy junk food.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, appointed by President Obama, ruled that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins had misread federal law when she approved the programs. Rollins oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and has signed off on purchase restrictions in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

“[T]he Secretary purports to waive not just a mere administrative or technical obstacle, but the very definition of ‘food’ as it was laid down by Congress,” Berman wrote. “Neither the USDA nor the states can force this square peg into a round hole.”

A Blow to MAHA — and a $68 Million Question

The ruling is a significant setback for the Make America Healthy Again movement. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Rollins had been pushing states hard to restrict what SNAP recipients can buy, arguing that taxpayer money shouldn’t subsidize junk food.

Their concern is grounded in real numbers: Kennedy has previously pointed out that SNAP recipients spend more than $68 million a day on junk food — about 13 to 17 percent of the program’s total daily spending once sugary drinks and candy are tallied together.

At least 23 states had already applied for waivers to ban items like soda and candy from SNAP purchases. Monday’s ruling puts all of that in jeopardy.

Designed to Increase Hunger

The move to ban junk food from SNAP is a popular one. Soda, candy, and ultra-processed foods aren’t just low in nutrition. Researchers say they are deliberately engineered to be addictive.

A recent study by researchers from Harvard, the University of Michigan, and Duke found that these products employ tactics borrowed directly from the tobacco industry, designed to drive compulsive consumption. Many are calibrated to hit what food scientists call a “bliss point” — a precise ratio of fat, sugar, and sodium that triggers dopamine responses resembling those of narcotics, creating cravings that override normal hunger signals. In short, they make you hungrier, which critics say defeats the entire purpose of food stamps.

Children Pay the Steepest Price

Children are the most vulnerable. Between 10 and 35 percent of children under five regularly consume sugary drinks, and about 60 percent of adolescents report eating at least one ultra-processed food the previous day.

University of Michigan psychology professor Ashley Gearhardt, who has argued that ultra-processed foods should be classified as a chemical substance, described what this looks like up close: “It’s not just really about the calories. It starts to be about the hedonics, the pleasure, the emotion regulation from a very, very young age.” Children displaying signs of food addiction, she found, show higher body mass indexes, greater body fat, reduced sensitivity to feelings of fullness, and more emotional overeating.

The Long-Term Toll

The long-term physical toll is equally stark. A separate study found that people consuming roughly nine servings of ultra-processed food per day face about a 67 percent higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death than those eating just one serving — and every additional daily serving raises that risk by another 5 percent. That’s on top of the well-documented links to obesity and other chronic diseases.