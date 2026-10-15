The United Nations General Assembly voted Monday to approve a new declaration on preparing for future pandemics. The vote was 153 to 3. The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted no. New Zealand and Paraguay abstained.

The declaration isn’t legally binding, but it shows where most of the world stands. It backs the World Health Organization’s push for a bigger role in handling health emergencies. It also calls for countries to close a $15 billion yearly gap in pandemic preparedness funding.

Much of the 64-point text is about what it calls “equity.” That means universal health coverage, more primary care, and more medical manufacturing in local regions, all paid for through coordinated financing. It also says countries should promote “gender equality” and make sure everyone has access to abortion and other forms of “family planning” by 2030.

American delegates objected to that part. They said the language on reproductive health, gender ideology, and comprehensive sexuality education hurts children and undercuts the role of parents.

“While we support strengthening health systems and protecting women’s health, we do not support references to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, and ‘sexual and reproductive health care service’s without caveats and qualification,” the US delegate said.

“The United States strongly opposes the inclusion of harmful gender ideology, including comprehensive sexuality education, as it is detrimental to the well-being and development of children and undermines parental authority.”

Iran raised similar concerns. New Zealand said it abstained to protect “sovereign decision-making on health.”

European Union countries voted yes but backed away from the parts about forcing technology transfers. Advocacy groups praised the vote as a sign of global teamwork, but said the declaration is short on firm commitments and deadlines.

The declaration also affirmed support for two agreements the U.S. has already turned down. The first was a set of changes to the International Health Regulations, passed in 2024. In July 2025, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would not accept them.

The administration said the changes gave the WHO too much power over how countries respond to outbreaks. Officials argued that the language was vague and could lead to decisions based on political “solidarity” instead of what actually works. They also pointed out that the WHO still hadn’t fixed its weakness to political pressure, especially from China during COVID.

U.S. officials also warned that the changes could bring back the censorship and message control of the COVID years, shutting down honest scientific debate. They said the rules pushed toward digital health documents that could become a tool for surveillance and health ID systems. And they said countries that sign on are handing power in a health crisis to an unelected international body, one that could push for lockdowns or travel limits over “potential” risks, with little public input and no Senate review.

The second was the WHO Pandemic Agreement, adopted in 2025. The U.S. pulled out of the WHO in January and said the agreement locks in the problems with the WHO’s COVID response.

A key piece is still unfinished: a system requiring countries to share virus samples and genetic data in exchange for things like vaccines and tests. Critics say that would pressure countries to hand over technology and weaken patent protections, which hurts innovation. They also say the agreement’s “equity” language is really about redistributing wealth, not voluntary cooperation.