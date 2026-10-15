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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Oct 15

Meryl Nass says this whole vote is meaningless. Nothing to really back it up. I believe America should get out of the UN..and remove its financial support, which is one thrrd of the UN's annual budget. Other countries should do the same. It is totally corrupt and no country should support parasites.

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chuck's avatar
chuck
Oct 15

It just shows you how ignorant people are...also America should absolutely pull out!!!

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